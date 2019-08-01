Anchor Tom Crabtree signs off at 7 News

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – 7 News/Carolina’s Family’s Tom Crabtree anchored his final newscast Thursday night, as he heads into retirement after 45 years of bringing you and your family the news here in the Upstate.

Tom was joined by his wife, Gayle, his two daughters Lauren and Kayla, as well as other family members, for his final newscast.

Our own Tom Crabtree anchoring his final newscast here at 7 News. Wish him well! Posted by WSPA 7News on Thursday, August 1, 2019

On Wednesday afternoon, our 7 News family honored Tom with a party, celebrating his incredible career here at WSPA-TV.

Tom has lived in Spartanburg since 1981 when he joined WSPA Radio as a reporter and news director. In 1983, Tom joined WSPA-TV. Before going to the television anchor desk full-time in 1993, Tom held the positions of assignment editor, Spartanburg bureau reporter, Greenville bureau chief and weekend anchor.

In his letter to viewers announcing his retirement, Tom said he and Gayle will soon relocate to the South Carolina coast.

From all of us here at 7 News/Carolina’s Family, we will miss you Tom!