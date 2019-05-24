Ancient sport of falconry at Biltmore Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -- There’s a new outdoor adventure you can try at Biltmore this summer: falconry.

Often called the “sport of kings,” falconry offers a rare chance to connect with some of the most majestic birds in the sky.

With an overview of the sport's history and a lesson in handling a trained hawk or falcon, this is one of the lesser-known experiences available at Biltmore since it was first offered last July.

“Our best guess is that falconry is about 6,000 years old and started in the Middle East,” says professional falconer Jeff Curtis.

It’s uncertain if the Vanderbilt family used falcons and hawks to hunt while they lived at Biltmore, but Curtis says it is known that falconry was a popular activity during the Victorian era.

“It came to the United States in 1901. Most everything was coming in and out of New York City,” Curtis says.

Falconry is a 90-minute experience offered Thursdays and Saturdays at Biltmore.

