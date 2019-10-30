Anderson 5 finishes projects promised with penny sales tax

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – It’s been almost five years since Anderson County schools passed a penny sales tax generating nearly $100 million for construction projects.

Anderson District 5 received 40 percent of that funding, and they’ve used the money to complete every project they had on their list in the first five years. This includes 1:1 technology district wide, upgrades to the high school sporting facilities and a $34 million dollar career center.

District officials said none of this would be possible without the penny sales tax.

“There would be no Anderson Institute of Technology, no artificial turf, no 1:1 technology from Kindergarten to 12th grade. None of that would have existed without the sales tax, it changed everything,” said Superintendent Tom Wilson at District 5.

Roughly 30 percent of the tax is generated by people visiting the county.

If there is no growth in the next 10 years, the tax will generate at least another $250 million dollars for all five school districts to share.