Anderson Area Crime Stoppers offering reward in 25-year-old homicide case

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson Area Crime Stoppers, alongside the family of Richard Martin, are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Richard Martin.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride and Ada Martin, Richard’s mother, announced the reward during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Channing Richard Martin was attacked and killed by an unknown suspect(s) on September 2, 1995.

