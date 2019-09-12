Anderson breaks ground on new hotel, officials hope to spur more economic development

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Construction is officially underway on a brand new hotel in Downtown Anderson that city officials hope will spur more growth in their city.

The brand new hotel will triple the rooms in the city bringing more people downtown throughout the year.

Local business owners tell 7News they are excited to see development and more foot traffic on the south end of town. While city officials believe once complete, this project will continue to attract large developers.

“Everything on Main Street is spoken for and now we are really seeing these big developments take off. This project was three years in the making, another even longer so we are hoping to have as many cranes up in the air as possible, that’s the goal,” said David McCuen who’s the city manager for Anderson.

The location actually eliminated roughly 50 parking spaces so the city is investing $5 million for a brand new parking garage behind the hotel with 250 spaces.