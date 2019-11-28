Anderson businesswoman gives free meals & bikes on Thanksgiving

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thanksgiving morning, at 205 West Franklin Street, the owner of Holly’s Concession Food Truck, Bonnie McCullough, handed out free holiday meals. She’s been doing this for the past 14 years.

“This is a day of giving, to give back. A day of giving and a day of thanksgiving,” McCullough said.

Along with a handful of volunteers, McCullough cooked enough food to feed nearly 250 people for free.

“Giving back, you know, I’ve been blessed and Holly’s Concessions has been blessed over the years so we like to give back,” McCullough said.

Sarah Wallace, daughter of John Wallace, have been volunteering at McCullough’s Thanksgiving event for several years.

Sarah said she became interested in volunteering on Thanksgiving after watching her father take part in it.

“It just seemed very fun and hanging out with Bonnie. She’s very fun too. She’s just a very fun person all around,” Wallace said.

She explained that her father’s passion, combined with the effort of her actually doing the work herself, made her want to continue volunteering.

Wallace noted that helping out on the holiday opened her eyes to the community’s need for support. She said that would easily be something she’d miss if she was at home resting.

McCullough has been in the mobile food truck industry for more than 20 years.

But, shes said it’s not all about feeding the community, you have to care for the children.

That’s where the free bikes, for good grades came from. Students who brought a straight A report card got one of 16 free bikes, that sat next to the food truck.

Proud mother, Lashala Rapley, with youngest daughter, Talaeya Rapley in her arms, beamed at eldest daughter Tanajsha Rapley.

“My oldest daughter Tanajsha just won the free bike. Say yay girl!” Rapley said.

The family is happy and appreciative that McCullough hosts the free bike initiative.

“It’s been a lot going on around here. I feel like when the kids do what they’re supposed to do and they do a good job, they deserve better,” Rapley said.

McCullough explained that the bikes have helped families in different ways.

“Maybe a parent doesn’t have anything to give the kids for Christmas. Also again, to make them exceed and go higher and higher with their education,” McCullough said.

Since year 15 is now in the books, McCullough added that she has no intention of stopping this Thanksgiving tradition.

She plans to be right back at 205 West Franklin Street, Anderson, SC 29624, in the Action Foods Strip Mall Parking Lot starting at 10 a.m for Thanksgiving 2020.