Anderson Co. addressing safety from school districts to community training

ANDERSON Co, SC (WSPA) – You could be outside or inside, no one place is immune to the danger of an active shooter.

“I am teaching people things everyday that I hope they never have to use and I have always taught them that, but more so here recently it’s become more prevalent,” said Lt. Todd Caron with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, Caron taught Anderson County employees what to do if a shooter comes through the door.

“In reality, there is no such thing as a fair fight when someone is trying to kill you, if you are fighting fair you are doing it wrong,” Caron said.

Caron teaches these classes to community members at least twice a week. It’s a free option through the sheriffs office to learn basic trauma skills and prepare yourself for the unknown, but this agency isn’t the only one preparing Anderson County.

“This would really be the best solution to arm people with information,” said Superintendent Joanne Avery with Anderson 4.

After this weekeend’s tragedies in El Paso, TX and Dayton, Ohio, Avery said it’s not just their schools that the district needs to protect.

“That’s one thing that keeps me up at night, if we did have a tragedy at an event after hours or on the weekend are we prepared? Do we have everything in place to keep something from happening?,” Avery said.

Wether it’s a football game or basketball, Anderson District 4 will hand out safety awareness cards tailored to the campus you are on.

“Here we have the high school stadium and it will identify where the exits are and gives our vistors information in the event that there is an emergency,” Avery said.

Those safety cards will be rolled out this school year. Each card is catered to their six schools and they orded 40,000 to start out.

If you are interested in hosting a community active shooter training, you can call the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.