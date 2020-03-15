Anderson Co. announces changes to operations amid COVID-19 cases

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County announced changes to county operations following news of two positive cases of COVID-19 in Anderson.

The changes are expected to take effect through the end of March. Anderson County outlined the updates in a news release below:

“Following recommendations from the CDC, SCDHEC, and the Governor’s Office, the County will be implementing the following measures to limit transmission of the virus among our residents:

· Any and all County business, if possible, will be conducted online or by telephone, through the end of March.

· County offices will remain open, but this is subject to change, as officials will be reviewing the situation on an hourly basis.

· All events at the Anderson County Civic Center, Sports Complex, and Amphitheater will be postponed or canceled through the end of March. The Anderson County Museum and Anderson County PAWS Animal Shelter will be closed through the end of March.

· Circuit Court: Per Clerk of Court Richard Shirley, jury trials in Circuit Court scheduled to convene on March 23, 2020 and March 30, 2020 have been canceled. Summoned jurors should not report for jury duty.

· Summary Court: Per Chief Magistrate Linda Dudley-Graham, all bench and jury trials are postponed until April 13th. All will be rescheduled. Bond court will continue normally at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

· Detention Center: Per Sheriff McBride, all visitation to the Anderson County Detention Center is suspended until further notice.

· First responders will continue providing services. Non-emergency police reports should be made over the phone to (864) 260-4400.

· SCDHEC recommends the following preventive practices for individuals: 1) Wash hands often; 2) Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; 3) Avoid contact with sick people; 4) Stay home while you are sick, avoid others; 5) Cover mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

· Governor McMaster has announced all schools will be closed through the end of March and recommended against public gatherings of more than 100 individuals.”