Anderson Co. assisted living facility says staffing shortage leads to sudden closing

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Not enough staff or helping hands, that’s the reason the administrator at the Rocky River Baptist Residential assisted living facility said they have to quickly close. However, some residents and their families told us they expected more than five days notice.

Walkers being pushed out and oxygen tanks getting stored. It’s all part of a major change for the Rocky River Baptist Residential assisted living facility.

That’s where Dwayne Dove’s mother called home for the last couple of months. He told us, she made a lot of good friends there and liked the facility.

“A lot of the caregivers and stuff like that were very nice to her and everything went smooth here,” said Dwayne Dove, whose mother was a resident in the facility.

Now she’s heading to a new home. Dove said they were notified on May 5 Rocky River would be closing in five days.

“There are some people that have been there 10-12 years and all of a sudden, they get uprooted and put in a different environment,” Dove said.

According to a spokesperson with DHEC, state law says these facilities need to notify the state health department within 10 days of the closure and have a plan for relocating residents. That spokesperson told 7 News, that’s what this facility did.

However, Dove believes the law should require a longer notice that gives residents more time to find a new home.

“If you run a facility like that, you got to give ample notice for people to find a place to live, for people to find a place to stay,” Dove told us.

The administrator at Rocky River told 7 News, placements have been found for all the residents. Adding, they’re hoping this closure isn’t forever.

Dove also said they paid May rent just a couple days before being notified about this closure. The administrator at the facility told us, residents and their families will be refunded in the next week or two.