Anderson Co. considering penny sales tax to fund road maintenance

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County officials confirmed that the county is considering a penny sales tax instead of a fee to fund road maintenance.

Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns confirmed that the penny tax is expected to generate an estimated $20 million annually for road and bridge maintenance projects.

Burns said at least 25 to 30 percent of that amount would come from people who live outside of Anderson County.

Fifty-one percent of voters must approve the tax, which would start the third or fourth quarter of 2021 if it’s approved.

The county council’s next meeting is set for Oct. 15.