Anderson Co. continues to grow Saluda River blueway with addition in Belton

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – A major economic development project in Anderson County hit a ten year milestone as they take the next step in developing a 48 mile blueway along the Saluda River.

“We want to bring people to Belton to come to eat, maybe to move, to live,” said Mayor Wendell Page with the City of Belton.

The mayor believes they’re turning the corner for economic growth with a new project called the Belton Landing.

“It will be a kayak landing, fishing pier, picnic area just all around recreation area,” Page said.

This new trail head and launch point is adding on to a ten year project in Anderson County to create a long blueway.

Starting at Dolly Cooper Park, an ADA kayak launch has attracted more people to use the water.

“We’ve even seen interest grow where we are attracting people from California, Florida, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Maryland so outside the state so this corridor in Upstate SC is regionally significant,” said Matt Schell who is the county’s parks department manager.

In Piedmont and Pelzer down the river the growth of the blueway is spurring new developments along the riverbanks bringing new money into old mill towns.

The new Belton Landing will open another seven miles to these opportunities as they work to connect six sectors totaling 48 miles of waterway.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people and they ask me daily when’s it going to start when’s it going to finish they are very excited,” Page said.

The cost of the launch and park area at the trail head will be largely funded by grants from Duke Energy and a South Carolina Parks and Recreation program totaling $135,000.