ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the Anderson County Courthouse was evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

According to sheriff’s office officials, an anonymous caller dialed 911 at around 8:30 a.m. to report the bomb threat at the courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated as a precaution and sheriff’s office’s explosive ordnance disposal unit and explosive detection K9 were being called in to investigate.