Bomb threat that evacuated Anderson Co. Courthouse was unfounded, sheriff’s office says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights_360699

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Courthouse was temporarily evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials, the sheriff’s office was notified at around 9:05 a.m. of the bomb threat, and deputies and Anderson City Police Department officers responded to secure the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said personnel with their Explosive Ordnances Disposal have also responded.

Sgt. JT Foster said the courthouse was evacuated once they were made aware of the threat.

At around 11 a.m., Foster said the courthouse reopened after officials determined the threat was unfounded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store