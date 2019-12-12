Bomb threat that evacuated Anderson Co. Courthouse was unfounded, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Courthouse was temporarily evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials, the sheriff’s office was notified at around 9:05 a.m. of the bomb threat, and deputies and Anderson City Police Department officers responded to secure the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said personnel with their Explosive Ordnances Disposal have also responded.

Sgt. JT Foster said the courthouse was evacuated once they were made aware of the threat.

At around 11 a.m., Foster said the courthouse reopened after officials determined the threat was unfounded.