Anderson Co. Democratic headquarters vandalized on election day, party says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Democratic Party’s local office in Anderson County was vandalized, the organization said.

They say the incident happened at the headquarters on West Benson St. on election day, and that this is the third time it has been targeted this year. Back in the spring, flyers and threatening messages were taped on the front window, and in September, a handwritten note including hate speech, was delivered to the office, they said.

In a Facebook post, the organization revealed that their members have called on GOP representatives to issue a statement condemning the use of violence, property damage, vandalism, and incendiary language. However, they say none have done so.

ACDP says they have contacted law enforcement. There is no word yet on who may have vandalized the headquarters. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.