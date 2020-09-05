Anderson Co. deputies looking for missing woman

ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, deputies are looking for Priscilla Joy Henriques.

Henriques was last seen on September 4th, 2020 driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road in Anderson County around 2:00 P.M

Deputies also say she was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt and could be a danger to herself.

If you see Henriques or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218.