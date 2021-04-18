Anderson Co. deputies seek info on stolen DHEC trailer used for COVID testing

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help in locating a stolen trailer used for COVID testing.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen trailer incident.

On April 17, a Homestead single axle DHEC Covid-19 testing trailer was stolen from the McGee Road Health Department location, deputies said.

Stolen DHEC trailer (ACSO)

The trailer had a NC tag attached at the time of theft.

If you see this trailer or have information regarding the theft, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-22561.