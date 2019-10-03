Anderson Co. deputy involved in crash while responding to stabbing call

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County deputy was involved in a crash while responding to a stabbing call on Thursday.
The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Pearman Dairy Rd. near the intersection of Sullivan Rd., deputies said.
Deputies say that another motorist pulled in front of the deputy, causing a collision.
The deputy was utilizing both lights and sirens in the marked patrol unit while en route to the call for a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both the deputy and motorist have been transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure and to be evaluated.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Check back for updates.