Anderson Co. deputy involved in crash while responding to stabbing call

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County deputy was involved in a crash while responding to a stabbing call on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Pearman Dairy Rd. near the intersection of Sullivan Rd., deputies said.

Deputies say that another motorist pulled in front of the deputy, causing a collision.

The deputy was utilizing both lights and sirens in the marked patrol unit while en route to the call for a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the deputy and motorist have been transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure and to be evaluated.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Check back for updates.