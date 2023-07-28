ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County School District Five welcomed its new superintendent, Dr. Brenda Kelley for the new school year.

She started her journey as the new superintendent on July 1st, leading 12,500 students and 2,000 employees.

She is an Anderson native who said she is honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be able to give back to the community that poured into her.

Dr. Kelley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Clemson University, and both a Master’s and Education Specialist Degree from Furman University. She is currently in the process of earning a Doctor of Education degree in Education Systems Improvement from the University of South Carolina.

Over the past few weeks, she has met with community members, teachers, and families to share her vision.

“Our vision is to create an excellent school system that helps every student reach their potential through academics, arts, and or athletics,” said Kelley.

She described the district’s goal of having three pillars such as engaging the community, committing to excellence, and leading by example.

According to Kelley, her passion is children and making sure they are receiving top-tier education and support.

“If we’re wanting students to perform at their best, then we’re going to perform at our best,” said Kelley.

Dr. Kelley said she is committed to helping students succeed, but she is also devoted to assisting teachers with the needed resources to efficiently lead the classroom. She also said that parents are a big part of her success and she would like to build a partnership with them.

“We want that partnership because together we can ensure that your child has every opportunity available to reach their potential,” said Kelley.

As the school year is approaching, Dr. Kelley has a special message for students.

“Welcome home. We are so glad you’re here. We have missed you. I know it’s been a short summer and they have probably missed their summer from being a longer summer but we’re so glad you’re back and we are eager to see you again.”