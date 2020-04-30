Anderson Co. election officials open more absentee locations ahead of June 9 primaries, June 23 runoffs

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Registration and Elections officials announced that they would be opening more absentee satellite locations in order to provide a safer environment for those wishing to vote absentee in the scheduled June 9 statewide primaries and June 23 runoffs.

According to the release, the locations will open around the county on specific days and times in an effort to give voters more location options and time to vote.

Officials said the plan consists of opening four absentee voting locations on specific days and times.

Those four locations are divided into four quadrants: North, South, East and West

Northern and South Quadrant Locations – Open Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Powdersville Library – 4 Civic Court, Powdersville Starr Fire Department – 7715 Hwy 81 S, Starr

Western and Eastern Quadrant Locations – Open Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15 – 9 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, 3027 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd, Anderson Belton Recreation, 700 Blue Ridge Ave., Belton



According to the release, each satellite location will be staffed with two members from the Board of Elections and two election workers from the area. The teams will also be working in shifts.

Officials said the gap in between shifts will allow for cleaning and sanitizing of the equipment during each shift.

“Our hope is by providing more options of absentee voting locations and times that we may limit the threat of exposure to COVID-19 for workers and voters,” Katy Smith, director of Anderson County Registration and Elections, said.

Voting absentee

Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible

If voting absentee by mail, apply now. Call 864-260-4035, email acvote@andersoncountysc.org

Qualifications include: Being 65 or older Having a disability (includes illness and injury) Attending a sick or disabled person For more information, click here.



When voting, voters should make sure they: