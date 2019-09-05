Anderson Co. EMD trains people for points of distribution deployments

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – As Hurricane Dorian makes it way up the coast of South Carolina, crews in the Upstate are preparing to help in the aftermath.

In Anderson County, nearly two dozen people who work for the county and various volunteer orgnizations trained on how to operate points of distribution. These are the people who will head to the coast to run the water stations or hand out meals.

“They’ll be handing out a certain quantity of food or water whatever is needed in the area and how to staff it what are the expectations start it staff it how to shut it down those types of things,” said Stephen Combs with Anderson EMD.

Anderson County received a preliminary request to help Beaufort after Hurricane Dorian passes. County officials tell 7News they will know in the next 12 to 24 hours when and if they will deploy to the Low Country.