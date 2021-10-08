Anderson Co. farmers pick up pieces after flooding

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Some parts of the Upstate are still experiencing some flooding Friday after several inches of rain fell throughout the week.

Roads were damaged and yards were flooded, all caused by heavy rainfall through Wednesday and Thursday night.

The county said they are working to have damaged infrastructure fixed in a couple of days. However, for the farming community, their comeback may take a little longer.

Martin Owen, who runs Owen Cattle Farm, said he is now going to have to wait a while before he plants anything.

“I am going to be late getting the grain soaked,” Owen said. “I’ve got my fields plowed up and it’s going to be impossible to get in there for several weeks.”

He said this is because seeds will drown if they are planted in such saturated grounds.

Donald Snow, who owns Providence Farms, said they were overwhelmed with how fast everything happened.

“To make those changes in a 12-hour time frame much less a shorter time frame, you will know when the water starts rising, you don’t have that much time.” Snow said.

He said their issue came when trying to get the livestock inside a safe shelter.

“We kind of met and said we’ve got this group of animals, this group of animals in these fields, we need to go check on them, we need to move what we can,” Snow said.

It could take weeks for things to get back to normal for farmers in the Anderson community, and that is if the heavy rain holds off.

If it does not, they said they will be set back even more.

Both Owen and Snow said they hope they don’t have to deal with rounds of bad weather like this for a while.