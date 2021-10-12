Anderson Co. Girl Scout receives scholarship for Gold Award project

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Girl Scout is being awarded a scholarship for her Gold Award project within an Anderson County School District.

According to Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands, the Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges.

Zoe Willis is receiving a $2,060 scholarship from the Arconic Foundation and Kappa Delta Foundation for her project on environmental awareness. When Zoe Willis moved into high school, she noticed people throwing away huge amounts of recyclable, reusable and compostable waste, the organization said.

Her first plan was to create a recycling program at her school, however, COVID-19 lead her to refocus her plans. She decided to change her plans to focus on environmental education.

She talked to teachers in the ACSD, a recycling coordinator, the administration at her high school and a team of motivated environmentalist students, who later created the EAC club.

Girl Scouts officials said Willis also created an informational website for teachers, students, and parents that contains material to teach and learn about how people are impacting the planet and how to help change it.

On the website, she included lesson plans for teachers grade K-12 pertaining to environmental awareness, a guide to creating a recycling program at school and educational posters for students that she created.

Teachers across the ACSD have viewed her lesson plans and some have used them in their classroom, according to the organization.