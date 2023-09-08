ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) — According to Cindy Fox Real Estate Associates, the population has reached over 200,000 residents with a growth rate of 0.8 percent.

Analeisa Latham, Cindy Fox Associates Realtor, said home values have gone up due to the demand.

“With the demand that the area has experienced such as people moving in from out of state; that’s really caused a significant growth especially in the new home builds in the last few years,” said Latham.

Latham said the supply of inventory in Anderson County is right at 1.8 percent which means the county is still in a sellers market.

“I do not believe we are going to see a dip in prices. Our area continues to see significant demand for housing and because of the supply shortage, that increases the prices. When there’s demand and there’s lack of supply we’re going to see prices go up,” said Latham.

According to Cindy Fox Associates Team, prices are expected to steadily rise but at a slower pace than what the county has seen within the last two years.