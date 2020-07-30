Anderson Co. Historic Courthouse closed after multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Historic Courthouse will be closed to all employees and to the public due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the courthouse.

According to a news release from Steve Newton, governmental affairs director with the Anderson County Administrator’s Office, said the closure only affects the historic courthouse and that all other county buildings and offices will maintain their current operations.

“All Historic Courthouse employees will be working remotely during the closure period,” Newton said. “Phone calls and emails will be monitored and answered.”

According to the release, limited on-site operations by senior personnel is expected to resume on Monday, Aug. 3, but no unauthorized employee and no one from the public will be permitted until further notice.

Newton said an operations update will be released on Aug. 3.