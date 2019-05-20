Anderson Co. hosts emergency preparedness community series

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) - Preparedness is key as we enter hurricane season, one Upstate Emergency Management Division is hoping to teach more community members how to prepare for a natural disaster.

Statistics show that more than 75 percent of people aren't prepared to face a natural disaster.

The Anderson County Emergency Managment leaders are using a federal program to teach residents how to plan through a monthly community series. Each session is free and could teach you how to build an emergency kit or how to make a communications plan.

"We are going to have different guest speakers like Dr. Kim Sanders from Anderson Paws to talk about preparing pets and service animals plus firefighters from Anderson Fire Department who will talk about using a fire extinguisher, making sure you have smoke detectors in place," said Steve Combs who is the EMD Communications Specialist.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, May 28th at 6:30 pm at the emergency operations center.