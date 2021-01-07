Anderson Co. man sentenced for possession of child sexual abuse material

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced.

O’Rondias Torray Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May 2017, Johnson sent child sexual abuse material via a file sharing network to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office. After identifying Johnson, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence in Anderson County, where they seized computer-related items, Wilson’s release said.

After a forensic examination, investigators found file-sharing software and additional child sexual abuse material on Johnson’s computer, memory cards, and many CDs and DVDs at his residence.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years, suspended upon serving six years in prison, to be followed by five years of probation. He consented to the forfeiture of his seized items and he will have to register as a sex offender.