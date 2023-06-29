ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man allegedly using an alias has been captured after hiding for 17 years.

Antran Hall was on the Most Wanted list by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Investigations Unit for two failure-to-appear warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hall was originally tried and found guilty in his absence for cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006.

Investigators learned that Hall had been using an alias in Detroit earlier this year.

Officials said Hall even tricked his own wife and children that only knew him by his alias name.

On June 26, U.S. Marshals apprehended Hall and he was taken into custody.

He awaits extradition at the Wayne County Detention Center.