BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate nonprofit is providing a way for those struggling with emotional trauma and mental health challenges, to receive healing through equine therapy.

Hearts in Harmony is the nonprofit arm of the Dark Horse Horsemanship program.

Organizers said they use horses to help humans become better versions of themselves.

They said horses give honest feedback with no judgment or ego and respond to the energy a human gives back to help with improving communication.

The horses mimic behavior to help address underlying issues and expose old wounds.

Organizers said it can provide improved academic performance and emotional regulation.

