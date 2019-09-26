Anderson Co. officials looking for people after vandalism at Green Pond Landing

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Green Pond Landing is well known in the Upstate as the facility that brings dozens of national fishing tournaments to Lake Hartwell, but just ahead of one of those tournaments, vandals left their own marks.

“The future events going to be held here are monumental. By 2020, we’ll exceed $62 million in economic impact here alone,” said Matt Schell who’s with Anderson County Parks Department.

Schell said housekeeping discovered the damager on Monday morning starting on the outside of the men’s bathroom into the individual stalls.

“They did some severe damage to this door, it is a high dollar compost door that can not be repaired,” Schell said.

On two panels, there were graphic images nearly two feel tall that can’t be buffed out of the walls plus the outside door needs repairs from where it was kicked repeatedly.

“It’s on the back part of this partion as well and it’s just disheartening, absolutely disheartening,” Schell said.

The damage is estimated at $7,500.

“Ultimately, we are spending more money than we need to if people would just respect the property they have that’s here for their enjoyment,” Schell said.

The last people who were caught on camera were seen kicking in the door before heading into the men’s room for up to ten minutes. Any of the five people seen in the video posted below are wanted for questioning by the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.