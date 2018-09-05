Anderson Co. opens community survey for recreation improvements Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) - Anderson County is asking for the public's help in determining the future of parks and recreation.

It's been nearly ten years since the last master plan was created for the facilities. In that plan was $11 million in safety updates and ADA complaint upgrades.

Now it's time to establish where the parks and facilities should go for the next decade. The county has put out a community survey to ask residents what they use now, what they want to see in the future and what is most beneficial for them. The survey will help create a new master plan to ultimately help Anderson County Council figure out where funding is most needed.

"Certainly if you go out to Hwy 187 out by the lake we don't really have any county facilities there or the north central part of our county doesn't have facilities. We want people to tell us where they want to see these facilities," said Glenn Brill who is the county parks and recreation director.

Information on the survey was sent home with elementary school children across the county and several hundred people have already completed it. But if you want to give your thoughts, follow this link and the survey will be open throughout the month.