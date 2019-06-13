Anderson Co. PAWs needs community help after 3 hoarding cases

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – County officials are calling them all hoarding cases, three in just two weeks in Anderson County.

“Tragic, it’s awful just one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” said Kaylyn Olds who worked the cases with Anderson County PAWs.

Almost every single kennel inside the shelter is filled with 318 animals and over a third are from the hoarding cases.

“The cases that we’ve had nobody has called these in for animal abuse. One a neighbor asked for assistance, one was a welfare check and then this was the fire. I don’t think we have any idea how many hoarding cases are out there,” said Dr. Kim Sanders who’s the shelter director.

Each additional animal is adding more onto the shelter’s plate. As a no kill facility, they are working to nurse them back to health.

“This little guy has multiple issues from the hoarding case yesterday. You can see his whiskers were burned off and his little feet are burned, a nasty eye infection and an upper respiratory infection,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the problem starts at the beginning and the owners should not be afraid to ask for help.

“No one really wants to go into a house that’s infested with bugs and up to your knees with stool, and nobody wants to do that, but if nobody wants to then nobody will and that’s why these problems keep happening because these people aren’t reaching out for help because they don’t think anyone wants to help them,” Olds said.

While they hope no more cases are in their future, each of the animals needs a loving home whether it’s temporary or permanent.

While the animals from Wednesday’s fire aren’t ready to be adopted, the shelter is asking anyone to come help them at least foster some of the animals. They tell 7News with this many animals in one facility it causes more stress and isn’t helping any of them get healthy.