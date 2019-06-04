Anderson Co. PAWs set to break ground on new dog park

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction is set to begin in the next week on a new dog park at Anderson County PAWs.

This new park will look like two dog paws from above spread over 12 acres. There will be ten individual dog parks to accommodate the hundreds of dogs at PAWs, but there will be other features for the community.

“We are going to do an amphitheater, really be able to entertain more like with movies in the park and birthday parties than also we’ll have a walking trail,” said Kim Sanders, PAWs Director.

The shelter raised $150,000 last year to build this new park and hope it becomes a gathering place for people of all ages.