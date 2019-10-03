Anderson Co. playground shut down as county researches safe equipment in heat

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A popular playground in Anderson County is shut down as temperatures climb near triple digits in October.

Closed signs are up at Kidventure and it’s been blocked off to the public for nearly 10 days. While the initial closure came after a parent complaint that the equipment was too hot, the county has used this closure and record temperatures to determine what type of material and which direction the equipment is facing is causing those concerns.

“We took a long walk and my son climbed the step and he goes oh, daddy it’s hot and I said let’s go to the other one since it has some shade and we saw that sign that says it’s closed, but I’m glad the county is working to find something safe,” said Marcellous Elem who’s a parent.

The county is currently working with the city on a $1.5 million dollar redevelopment of the park called “Kidventure 2.0” that will be shaped like a flower with each petal for a different age bracket. When complete, the park will be the first ADA compliant playground in the county. So before they make that investment by starting construction, they are using this closure to evaluate each piece of equipment during the hottest part of the day.

“We are looking at how our parks are comparing in the sun vs. the shade and any potential tree cover or canopy cover or structure changes as simple as orientation,” said Matt Schell with Anderson Co. Parks Department.

Schell said they are taking all the data and information to compare to all their parks and implement into the designs of the new park, but they had to close Kidventure to conduct the research because it is the busiest park in the county.

“In the new park, the center is where you will have the shade structures, but some of what we are learning now with Kidventure and temperatures we are actually considering different shade structures in the petals for those hotter days,” Schell said.

There is no timeline for Kidventure to reopen, but construction is expected on the new park in the next six months