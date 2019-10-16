Anderson Co. prepares for election with new machines

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – With less than three weeks from the November election and a year until the presidential election, the Anderson County Board of Elections wants voters to know some things are changing.

Across South Carolina, the new voting machines will be used to give both electronic and paper responses to each vote. Since it’s now a two step process, the Anderson County office is allowing people to come by to test it out during their business hours.

All in all, they purchased over 500 machines and 80 casting machines; but because it’s a new system, voters can expect lines to be longer on election day.

“It will take awhile we have people that come from everywhere for a presidential election so it’s going to take a little bit longer so we ask for patience since we are learning too we will get you through the process and we will learn together,” said Laura Griffin with Anderson County Voter Services.

Election officials ask that you check on your polling location with their office since a number of the Anderson County locations changed to accommodate people with handicaps.