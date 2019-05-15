Anderson Co. proposes new road fee in first budget session Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A new proposed road fee in Anderson County could help fix hundreds of miles of roadways.

Anderson County Officials told 7News that it could cost up to $20 million to give the roads the upgrade that they need.

At the first reading of the budget on Monday, Anderson County Council discussed adding a $25 fee per vehicle per year to generate funds to pay road upgrades.

Administrator Rusty Burns told 7News that the aging infrastructure combined with the growth of the area is too much work for the amount of money they receive in the general fund for roads. One proposal that could help is a road fee.

"In a road fee, which is being discussed right now at $25 would generate $5.4 million. It would provide a steady stream of fixing the roads in Anderson County. We already know where the bad roads are because we are having roads fall into disrepair everyday," Burns said.

Burns told 7News that while it would be a new fee, council would decrease property taxes so it would be an offset rather than increase in costs.

"So if a person has three people in their family, it would be $75. I mean, if it fixes the roads and makes it so our cars don't need as much attention for the wear and tear then I'd be for it," said Kristi Pulliam, Anderson County resident.

Burns said there could be exemptions for veterans or people with antique cars collections but the goal is not to keep charging taxpayers more.

This road fee was just a proposal. Council will have a second and third reading of the budget before the full budget passes in June.