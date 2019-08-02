Anderson Co. residents work to clean up after Thursday’s storms

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – All around Williamston, work is underway.

“I’ve been here 38 years and this is probably one of the worst things that’s ever happened in the small town of Williamston,” said Fire Chief Steve Ellison.

A storm that residents said came out of no where left it’s own path of destruction.

“It shattered the chimney, it basically landed on the chimney. The chimney has basically exploded looks like a bomb went off in the chimney,” said Doug Carter who had a tree fall on his home.

There were trees on top of homes and limbs scattered across the roads. The Williamston Fire Department was busy Thursday evening.

“At one time, we had 11 calls in holding for downed power lines,” Ellison said.

One of those calls was to Doug Carter’s home where wind knocked a limb onto the roof of the house.

“I actually saw it on the fire department’s facebook page, one of the guys had posted it, it spooked me and that was the first I heard about it,” Carter said.

Not just homes were impacted, but crews responded to Palmetto Elementary after the storm blew a transformer filling the school with smoke.

“We were able to find it the cause of all smoke and we took smoke fans cleared the whole school and now everything is okay,” Ellison said.

Anderson County Emergency Management wants remind people to have a plan prior to storms rolling in. They tell 7News it’s best to have 72 hours worth of emergency supplies for each family member.