POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cracker Barrel in Powdersville was evacuated Friday night after a small kitchen fire.

The Anderson County Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Hwy 153 shortly after 9 p.m.

Our news crew on scene said officials believe the fire was contained to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are assessing the damage at this time.

