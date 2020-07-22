Anderson Co. sees increase in drug use, deaths this year

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators say there’s been a big spike in reported drug use this year and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office has seen an uptick in drug- related deaths.

They’ve seen approximately a 14% increase in drug- related deaths compared to this time last year. Investigators say they’re averaging about three drug- related deaths a week.

Detectives say people have died from illicit drugs like methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. They believe some people being at home with more time on their hands during this pandemic is a factor.



“You want to really get help. You’ve got to realize when you using some of the stuff that you’re buying off the street and stuff, you have no idea what’s in that stuff,” Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown said. “And it can be any kind of chemical known to man-kind. That can cause your death.”

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and Police Department investigators say right now is the time for everyone to check on their family members, especially if their loved one has a history of drug related issues.