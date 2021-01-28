Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office receives K9 for crimes against children

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has received an electronic detection K9 for crimes against children cases.

Clemson University’s Dabo’s All In Team Foundation and Defenders For Children donated the K9 on Thursday.

ACSO received a new K9 on Thursday. (WSPA)

The foundation donated funds and chose the name Spiller, after Clemson coach CJ Spiller. The sheriff’s office says it will help bring to justice those that engage in crimes against children, including trafficking, child pornography and child abuse.

The K9 will assist in cases by locating hidden electronic evidence that can range from a micro-SD card, external hard-drives, to hidden cameras in the walls. One Micro SD Card can hold over 244,000 images of children being abused. This makes critical evidence easy for the criminals to hide, according to the sheriff’s office.

South Carolina is the first state in the United States to have five Electronic Detection K9s placed with law enforcement, focused on crimes against children.