Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold briefing after drugs, weapons seized during operation with DEA

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials will hold a news conference this afternoon in regard to drugs, weapons and currency seized during a joint operation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the sheriff’s office’s special investigations division, along with the DEA, seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as weapons and a large sum of U.S. money, during the operation.

The news conference will be held at 3:45 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the sheriff’s office.