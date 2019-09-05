Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold briefing after drugs, weapons seized during operation with DEA

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials will hold a news conference this afternoon in regard to drugs, weapons and currency seized during a joint operation.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, the sheriff’s office’s special investigations division, along with the DEA, seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as weapons and a large sum of U.S. money, during the operation.
The news conference will be held at 3:45 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the sheriff’s office.