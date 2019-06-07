Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of summer scams

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – After receiving several reports about scam phone calls, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a warning to the public.

Several people report that they’ve received a call from a number stating there is suspicious activity on their social security account and they need to call back.

The sheriff’s office wants to make people aware that these are scammers, the government doesn’t ask for money over the phone and these types of calls increase in the summer.

“People are out of school, people are setting up vacations giving their number out to hotel chains and people are picking up your number from online websites and trying to make money out of you,” said Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO.

To report suspicious activity, please call the OIG Hotline at 1-800-269-0271. (If you are deaf or hard of hearing, call the OIG TTY number at 1-866-501-2101.) A Public Fraud Reporting form is also available online at OIG’s website: https://www.socialsecurity.gov/…/public_fraud_repo…/form.htm.

