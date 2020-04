ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County has temporarily suspended the recycling of certain items amid COVID-19 concerns.

Communications Director for the county, Teresa Bannister, said the county’s recycling centers will not accept clear, brown, green glass, or aluminum cans until May 1. Those items require manual sorting and could pose a risk to staff.

The county’s recycling centers continue to operate on regular schedule at this time.