Anderson Co. woman arrested on drug charges after vehicle search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested an Upstate woman on drug charges over the weekend.

According to a news release, a deputy in the Fair Play area saw a green Ford Expedition parked in the parking lot of a closed business the morning of Dec. 12.

The vehicle reportedly did not have a license plate and when the deputy made contact with the person inside, they found Carrie Renee Porter, 30, of Anderson County, slumped over the steering wheel.

According to the release, Porter gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle and a quantities of methamphetamine and clonazepam were found inside.

Porter was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where she was later released on Dec. 13 after posting bond.