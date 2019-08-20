Anderson Co. working to expand East West Connector trail

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Plans are underway for a multi million dollar trail expansion in Anderson County.

The county received roughly $3 million from a federal grant to expand recreation opportunities in the area. For the last two years, plans were drawn up that will add extensions to the existing East West Connector over Clemson Boulevard to the Civic Center on the west end.

Then on the east side, the trail will cross over HWY 81 past Ingles and hook to the back of the north AnMed Health Campus and to the YMCA. and

Several people in the community said they were happy to finally see a trail, but want to know when they will be able to use it.

“Anytime you are working with SCDOT it’s slow, but the timeline will be about 18-24 months. The acquisitions are already being done now and engineering is being done now too,” said Councilman Craig Wooten.

SCDOT will build these extensions since it’s federal money allocated to the state, but the county will maintain it.

The end all goal is to create a loop from AnMed’s north campus through downtown Anderson and back to the civic center on the opposite end.