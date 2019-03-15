News

Anderson Co. works to clean up and revitalize six old mill sites

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 05:08 PM EDT

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) -  Almost every town in the Upstate once had a mill that drove the economy decades ago. While some were restored to their former glory, others are just starting the project.

In Anderson County, the county is taking on the project of cleaning up and revitalizing six old mill sites. There are three around the City of Anderson and the other three in Pelzer. 

Now two are almost compeletly cleared, one the county is still in the process of buying, while another off Gossett Street will soon have the debris pulled out and then work will begin to flatten the land.

While there are no finalized plans yet on what could come for any of these sites once the clean up is complete, community members are already looking towards the future.

"Maybe turn it into apartment buildings or a rec center for the youth because you know the youth in Anderson really doesn't have anything to do, but hang out in the streets," said Jerry Ballew who lives in a mill community.

Some of these sites the county has owned for a decade, but they've had to apply for a number of grants and complete a series of testing with DHEC before they can even start the process on the ground.

All in the six sites will cost the county roughlytwo point five million dollars to clean up.
 

