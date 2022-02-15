Anderson cold case murder reopened

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officers reopened a cold case this month of a homicide that has gone unsolved for more than two decades.

The body of Paula Pressley Thomason of Piedmont, S.C., was found in a remote area on Old Belton Highway on May 8, 1997.

She was reported missing on March 19 that year.

The cold case was reopened this month because a new team of investigators are working to solve the mystery.

The Anderson Police Department is asking the public for information that could help those new investigators solve this case.

There are at least five unsolved cold cases in Anderson, and the police department occasionally reopens old cases to search for new clues, according to Lt. Anthony “Tony” Tilley, of the Anderson Police Department.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact Detective Joe Burke at (864) 353-7871 or e-mail him at jburke@cityofandersonsc.com.