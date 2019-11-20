Anderson concedes race to Smith in Spartanburg District 1 run-off

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It was a rematch Tuesday for the Spartanburg City Council District 1 seat that ended in an exact tie two weeks prior to the run-off.

Late Tuesday night, 7 News learned the incumbent, Sterling Anderson, called his challenger, Meghan Smith, to concede the race.

Here are the results:

Spartanburg City Council – District 1 (100% reporting)

Sterling Anderson – 306 votes (48%)

✔ Megan Smith – 335 votes (52%)

7 News caught up with the anticipated winner at her campaign party in downtown Spartanburg.

Smith said she wasn’t quite ready to claim victory in Tuesday’s run-off for the District One seat on Spartanburg City Council.

“I’m cautiously optimistic . it looks like the numbers we are seeing that we’re ahead,” said Smith. “Until either the vote is certified or my opponent calls to concede we’re here thanking our voters, thanking our supporters who worked on this for months with me.”

Late Tuesday night, Smith said her opponent, Sterling Anderson, did call and concede.

Smith’s race with the incumbent Anderson two weeks ago ended in a dead heat tie which led to Tuesday’s run-off.

With the numbers in her favor, she said it appeared hard work paid off.

“I think the thing that worked well was going door to door and having conversations with people, listening to them and their situations and their concerns,” Smith said. “Tonight’s a victory just in having so many new people who have never been involved in this process before.”

Anderson called 7 News Tuesday night and read a quote over the phone:

“I want to congratulate Meghan Smith on her victory. She and her team ran a tough race. It was another close race. I wish her the best in the future when she takes her seat on city council.”

The results to the race will be certified on Thursday after provisional votes are counted.

Elections Director Henry Laye said Tuesday that he does not believe provisional ballots will impact the results of this race.