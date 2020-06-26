Anderson County deputies ask for public’s assistance identifying assault, robbery suspects

Anyone with information regarding any of the individuals pictured here, is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance identifying at least four suspects in connection with an assault and robbery at a gas station in Pelzer.

Deputies said the incident happened at 10:20 p.m. on June 21 at a gas station on Easley Highway. The suspects, seen above, are accused of taking a handgun from the victim’s vehicle during the incident.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen above.

Anyone with information regarding any of the individuals seen above is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400