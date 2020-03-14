Anderson County leaders release response plan in light of the Coronavirus

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Anderson County leaders are in preparedness mode right now. They called a special meeting Friday morning to discuss their plan due to the national Coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders said they held the meeting to make sure all employees know what to do if there is an outbreak in their County.

Nearly every department and municipality in Anderson County attended the leadership briefing. They discussed how the County will respond if the virus becomes a problem.

“Things that they can do to prepare the work place for the employees. “We’re going to additional push out information for them to share for things their employees can do for home,” said David Baker, Director for Anderson County Emergency Management.

Several departments shared the plans they already have in place.

“We’re hoping we can continue service. We deliver to 500 folks around Anderson County and so we are hoping that we are able to continue our delivery out to the home bound folks that we deliver too,” said Laurie Ashley, Executive Director of Anderson County Meals on Wheels.

One congregate site in Honea Path has already chosen to stop their feedings until April. However, they and many other agencies have a remedy in place.

“We’re going to make sure that they’re fed,” Ashley said.

This also includes those who are behind bars. Everyone who comes into the Detention Center has been asked a series of screening questions.

“If they answer to the affirmative in one of the questions that are asked, then we’re kind of putting them to the side so our contracted medical staff can assess them,” said Major William Vaughn, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

They’ve stopped all visitation and volunteers from coming into the jail to protect prisoners and their staff.

So if you live or work in Anderson County, know that every leader in the area is fighting to keep you and your families safe during this Coronavirus crisis.



“We’re one County. We want to prepare together. We want to respond together and we want to recover together,” Baker said.

Anderson County’s Emergency Management leaders said next week, they are going to meet with different departments one-on-one. They plan to use this time to present uniform information and come up with individual plans.

The Anderson County Clerk of Court is asking that everyone who has jury duty the week of March 23rd and March 30th, to not report as a precautionary measure.