Anderson County man charged with armed robbery

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 38-year-old Anderson County man was arrested and charged following an armed robbery in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Zee Mart in Easley on April 15th. The attending clerk told deputies a suspect entered the store, presented a gun, stole money and goods from the store, and then drove away in a white SUV toward Anderson County.

Deputies with Anderson County were informed and located a vehicle matching the description. When deputies initiated a traffic stop the driver of the vehicle told them the suspect who robbed the store was Michael Alain Gadoury.

Pickens County deputies then checked Gadoury’s home and later found Gadoury a short distance from his residence.

Gadoury is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple larceny.